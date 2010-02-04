0. Math Review
Math Review
0. Math Review Math Review
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
An AM radio station emits a pulse train composed of a series of discrete pulses, as shown below. Determine the maximum number of pulses that can be transmitted per second through an AM radio receiver system with a bandwidth of 10 kHz if the period (T) of the pulse train is equal to thrice the duration of each individual pulse, denoted by τ.
An AM radio station emits a pulse train composed of a series of discrete pulses, as shown below. Determine the maximum number of pulses that can be transmitted per second through an AM radio receiver system with a bandwidth of 10 kHz if the period (T) of the pulse train is equal to thrice the duration of each individual pulse, denoted by τ.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.3 × 103 pulses/s
B
2.4 × 104 pulses/s
C
4.3 × 105 pulses/s
D
5.1 × 106 pulses/s