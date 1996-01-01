35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
114PRACTICE PROBLEM
A spacecraft is moving at a speed of 0.45c from Mars to a distant star 12 light-years away. The spacecraft plans to reach the star and return to Mars in the shortest possible time. Calculate the spacecraft's trip distance and time as viewed by (i) stationary observers on Mars and (ii) the crew aboard the spacecraft.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) Distance = 12 ly, time = 27 years
ii) Distance = 9 ly, time =23 years
B
i) Distance = 12 ly, time = 27 years
ii) Distance = 15 ly, time = 29 years
C
i) Distance = 24 ly, time = 53 years
ii) Distance = 21 ly, time = 48 years
D
i) Distance = 24 ly, time = 53 years
ii) Distance = 28 ly, time = 55 years