21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases The Ideal Gas Law
68PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the outer reaches of our solar system, a cloud of hydrogen gas is formed. The cloud has a density of 1 atom per 2.0 cm³ and a temperature of -271.0 degrees Celsius. What is the pressure inside this cloud? Assume hydrogen gas behaves like an ideal gas.
In the outer reaches of our solar system, a cloud of hydrogen gas is formed. The cloud has a density of 1 atom per 2.0 cm³ and a temperature of -271.0 degrees Celsius. What is the pressure inside this cloud? Assume hydrogen gas behaves like an ideal gas.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.3 x 10-20 Pa
B
1.5 x 10-17 Pa
C
1.3 x 10-14 Pa
D
1.5 x 10-12 Pa