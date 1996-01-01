21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
69PRACTICE PROBLEM
A beam of beta particles passes through a cylindrical chamber with a radius of 11.5 cm and a length of 80.0 cm filled with nitrogen gas. If the mean free path of the beta particles is measured to be 1.0 cm, what should be the pressure inside the chamber when the temperature is at -1.0 degrees Celsius? Let us assume the nitrogen atoms have a radius of 0.10 nm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.2 Pa
B
8.5 Pa
C
10 Pa
D
12 Pa