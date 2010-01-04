28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a particle accelerator that moves particles along a circular path with a diameter of 72 cm. The accelerator uses a potential difference of 300 V, which reverses its direction after every half cycle. If the accelerator uses a magnetic field of 1.6 T, determine the maximum kinetic energy achieved by an alpha particle moving along this circular trajectory.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.4 × 10-7 J
B
1.0 × 10-13 J
C
6.4 × 10-13 J
D
2.6 × 10-12 J