You are given a cyclotron to distinguish two ions with very similar masses. The magnetic field used has a strength of 2.8000 T. Masses of extra or deficient electrons are assumed negligible when using 5 significant figures. The ions CO 2 + and C 3 H 8 + have a nominal molecular mass of 44. Use the atomic masses of the molecules as 44.010 u and 44.096 u, respectively, to calculate the cyclotron frequencies of the ions. Take 1 u = 1.6605 × 10-27 kg and e = 1.6022 × 10-19 C.