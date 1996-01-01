4. 2D Kinematics
Acceleration in 2D
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A radio-controlled (RC) car with slicks coasts along a smooth tabletop. The motion is two-dimensional and is in the x-y plane and the given graphs show the x and y components of its velocity. Assume that the car's initial position is at the origin. What should be the car's acceleration at t = 10 s?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.55 m/s2
B
3.23 m/s2
C
1.40 m/s 2
D
4.48 m/s2