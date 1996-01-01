4. 2D Kinematics
Acceleration in 2D
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A stone is thrown horizontally from the top of a building with an initial speed of 12 m/s. It takes 4.0 seconds for the stone to hit the ground below. Calculate i) the height of the building, and ii) the horizontal distance from the base of the building to where the stone hits the ground.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. 19.62 m, ii. 48.0 m
B
i. 78.5 m, ii. 48.0 m
C
i. 19.62 m, ii. 39.2 m
D
i. 78.5 m, ii. 39.2 m