6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces & Kinematics
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
A weather balloon payload with a mass of 20 kg is released from a height of 500 m. As it falls back to Earth, it achieves a final velocity of 25 m/s due to air resistance. Determine the average force encountered by the payload during its descent.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.3×101 N
B
9.8×101 N
C
1.8×102 N
D
3.9×102 N