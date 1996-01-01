6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces & Kinematics
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
A parachutist jumps from an airplane and experiences air resistance that can be modeled by the equation a=dtdv=g−cdv , where g is the acceleration due to gravity and cd is the drag coefficient related to the parachutist and their equipment. Determine an expression for the terminal velocity of the parachutist as a function of g and cd.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
vt=gcd
B
vt=gcd
C
vt=cdg
D
vt=gcd2