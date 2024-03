A parachutist jumps from an airplane and experiences air resistance that can be modeled by the equation  a = d v d t = g − c d v a=\frac{d v}{d t}=g-c_{d} v a=dtdv​=g−cd​v , where  g g g is the acceleration due to gravity and  c d c_{d} cd​ is the drag coefficient related to the parachutist and their equipment. Determine an expression for the terminal velocity of the parachutist as a function of  g g g and  c d c_{d} cd​.