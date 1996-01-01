36. Special Relativity
Special Vs. Galilean Relativity
36. Special Relativity Special Vs. Galilean Relativity
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
In terms of c (the speed of light), at what speed does a nano-probe used in medical treatment have kinetic energy that is twice greater than what would be predicted by classical mechanics?
In terms of c (the speed of light), at what speed does a nano-probe used in medical treatment have kinetic energy that is twice greater than what would be predicted by classical mechanics?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.786c
B
0.925c
C
0.511c
D
0.399c