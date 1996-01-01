28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Circular Motion of Charges in Magnetic Fields
28. Magnetic Fields and Forces Circular Motion of Charges in Magnetic Fields
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A mass spectrometer's ion source generates electrically charged particles with masses of 3.2 × 10-25 kg and charges of +2 e. The charged particles are accelerated through an electrical field and acquire an energy of 0.40 MeV. Then, the particles pass through a uniform magnetic field of magnitude 1.00 T. Find i) the speed and ii) the radius of the circular path of the charged particles.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 6.32 × 105 m/s;
ii) 0.164 m
B
i) 6.32 × 105 m/s;
ii) 0.631 m
C
i) 1.26 × 106 m/s;
ii) 0.326 m
D
i) 1.26 × 106 m/s;
ii) 1.26 m
