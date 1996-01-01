In a simplified model, a particle accelerator employs a circular trajectory to confine high-energy electrons, inducing them to undergo cyclotron motion. It is required to contain all the electrons with speeds up to five times the rms speed at a temperature of 1.5 × 108 K. The main inquiry revolves around calculating the magnetic field strength necessary to ensure that the fastest electrons remain confined within cyclotron orbits of a diameter measuring 2 meters. Although actual magnetic fields in practice may be more intricate, your response will provide a reasonable estimate of the required field magnitude.