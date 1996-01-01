In a nuclear experiment, a proton of mass 1.67 × 10-27 kg and a charge of +1.607 × 10-19 C moves in a circular trajectory in a uniform magnetic field. The radius of the circular trajectory is 8.70 mm, and the magnitude of the magnetic field is 1.25 T. Calculate (i) the speed, (ii) the period of revolution of the proton, and (iii) the difference in potential that the proton would need to overcome to reach this speed.