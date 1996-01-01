23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
You put 500 g of water at 0 °C in an ice-cube tray of a portable ice maker. The ice maker has a coefficient of performance of 3 and uses 240 W of electrical power. How long does it take for water to freeze into ice? Ignore any heat that escapes the ice-cube tray.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
232 s
B
696 s
C
1392 s
D
2088 s