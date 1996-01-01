23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Refrigerators
23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics Refrigerators
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The energy efficiency ratio (EER) and coefficient of performance (K) are both used to describe the cooling efficiency of a refrigerator. EER is defined as the ratio of the cooling capacity (in Btu/h) to the electrical power input (in watts). K is defined as the ratio of the heat removal rates (in watts) to the electric power input (in watts). If a refrigerator has K = 6.0, what is its EER?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
EER = 0.5
B
EER = 3.5
C
EER = 11.5
D
EER = 20.5