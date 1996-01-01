The energy efficiency ratio (EER) and coefficient of performance (K) are both used to describe the cooling efficiency of a refrigerator. EER is defined as the ratio of the cooling capacity (in Btu/h) to the electrical power input (in watts). K is defined as the ratio of the heat removal rates (in watts) to the electric power input (in watts). If a refrigerator has K = 6.0, what is its EER?