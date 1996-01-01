31. Alternating Current
Capacitors in AC Circuits
31. Alternating Current Capacitors in AC Circuits
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a high-frequency generator experiment, a specific capacitor is subjected to a peak current of 6.0 mA at a certain voltage and frequency. What would be the resultant peak current if the applied peak voltage quadrupled while keeping the frequency and capacitance constant?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
10 mA
B
24 mA
C
18 mA
D
15 mA