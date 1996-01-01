19. Fluid Mechanics
Intro to Pressure
19. Fluid Mechanics Intro to Pressure
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose a volcanic eruption at the bed of the ocean creates a new deepest point with a depth of 12.5 km below the surface of the ocean. Determine the pressure at this deepest point. Take the density of ocean water, ρ = 1030 kg/m3.
Suppose a volcanic eruption at the bed of the ocean creates a new deepest point with a depth of 12.5 km below the surface of the ocean. Determine the pressure at this deepest point. Take the density of ocean water, ρ = 1030 kg/m3.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.01 × 105 Pa
B
1.26 × 108 Pa
C
1.24 × 1013 Pa
D
1.29 × 107 Pa