6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's Third Law & Action-Reaction Pairs
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1200kg stalled truck on a level parking lot is pushed by a small SUV of mass of 650 kg in a direction due north. The SUV is pushing on the truck with a 2200 N horizontal force. Determine the magnitude of the force applied to the SUV by the truck.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.06 × 103 N
B
6.37 × 103 N
C
2.20 × 103 N
D
1.18 × 104 N
E
5.39 × 103 N