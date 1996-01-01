15. Rotational Equilibrium
Equilibrium with Multiple Objects
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A crate is placed on a massless plank of 3 m in length and transported by two workers. One worker applies a 300 N vertical force at the left-hand end of the plank and the other one applies a 500 N vertical force at the right-hand end of the plank. Find i) the weight of the crate and ii) the position of the center of gravity.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 200 N ii) 0.125 m from the left
B
i) 200 N ii) 1.875 m from the left
C
i) 800 N ii) 0.125 m from the left
D
i) 800 N ii) 1.875 m from the left