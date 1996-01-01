15. Rotational Equilibrium
Equilibrium with Multiple Objects
15. Rotational Equilibrium Equilibrium with Multiple Objects
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A uniform pine plank of length 2 m and a mass of 15 kg is held by a carpenter and his son. The carpenter applies a vertical force of magnitude 40 N at the left end. Find i) the magnitude and ii) the point of application of the force that the son should exert to maintain the board stable. Start by drawing a free-body diagram of the plank.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 147.15 N ii) 0.37 m from the right end
B
i) 147.15 N ii) 0.37 m from the left end
C
i) 107.15 N ii) 1.37 m from the right end
D
i) 107.15 N ii) 1.37 m from the left end