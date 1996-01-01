10. Conservation of Energy
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A physics student built a rotating device using a 1.1 m bar of negligible mass and a 75-gram sphere fixed to one end of the bar. The opposite end is supported by a fixed frictionless horizontal axis, making it possible to freely rotate the bar in a vertical plane. Find the minimum speed that the student should give to the sphere at its lowest position so that the sphere makes a full rotation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.6 m/s
B
6.6 m/s
C
14.6 m/s
D
21.1 m/s