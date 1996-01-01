6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
At a carnival, a challenge is set up for two people. To win the challenge they must pull a rectangular box to the finish line but both of them should have equal pulls. The angle between the two ropes tied to the box is 30 degrees. If the friction force on the box is 970 N, determine how much force each person must use to pull the box at a constant 3.0 m/s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
222.7 N
B
382.6 N
C
502.1 N
D
402.4 N