A construction worker needs to lift a heavy beam weighing 500 kg from a pile of beams on the ground to a height of 8.0 m using a pulley system. The plan is to attach a rope to the beam and then pull horizontally on the rope as shown in the figure below. When the worker pulls horizontally on the rope, the beam rises vertically. How much force must the worker exert horizontally on the rope to lift the beam 2.0 m above its initial position?