19. Fluid Mechanics Fluid Flow & Continuity Equation
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A water bottling plant uses a pump that fills 900 0.500L bottles every 5 minutes. A gauge connected to the pipe originating from the pump at point A reads 135 kPa and the pipeline cross-section at the point is 20.0 cm2. Point B is elevated by 2.0 m from point A and the pipe cross-section is 5.0 cm2. Determine the volume (in L/s) passing through a fixed point in the pipeline, and the speed of the water at points A and B.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Q = 90 L/s; vA = 4.5 cm/s; vB = 18.0 cm/s
B
Q = 1.50 L/s; vA = 0.075 cm/s; vB = 0.3 cm/s
C
Q = 1.50 L/s; vA = 75.0 cm/s; vB = 18.8 cm/s
D
Q = 1.50 L/s; vA = 75.0 cm/s; vB = 300 cm/s
E
Q = 90 L/s; vA = 450 cm/s; vB = 1800 cm/s