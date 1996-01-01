A water bottling plant uses a pump that fills 900 0.500L bottles every 5 minutes. A gauge connected to the pipe originating from the pump at point A reads 135 kPa and the pipeline cross-section at the point is 20.0 cm2. Point B is elevated by 2.0 m from point A and the pipe cross-section is 5.0 cm2. Determine the volume (in L/s) passing through a fixed point in the pipeline, and the speed of the water at points A and B.