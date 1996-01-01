36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a vertical screen placed at 1.50 m from a narrow slit through which a horizontal beam of light passes. The wavelength of light is 560 nm and the slit width is 0.0625 mm(i) For each photon in the beam determine the least uncertainty in the vertical component of momentum. (ii) Calculate the width of the diffraction pattern for which a maximum number of photons will pass through the slit.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 9.44 × 10-31kg•m/s
ii) 1.18 mm
B
i) 1.12 × 10-31 kg•m/s
ii) 8.44 mm
C
i) 8.44 × 10-31 kg•m/s
ii) 1.12 mm
D
None of these