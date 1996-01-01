36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The carbon-14 nucleus decays, releasing an electron and an antineutrino. Suppose the electron is emitted at a speed of 7.9 × 107 m/s. i) Calculate the de Broglie wavelength of the emitted electron. ii) What is the de Broglie wavelength of a positively charged hydrogen atom moving at the same speed?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 9.21 × 10-12 m
ii) 5.02 × 10-15 m
B
i) 4.61 × 10-12 m
ii) 2.51 × 10-15 m
C
i) 7.28 × 10-4 m
ii) 5.02 × 10--7 m
D
i) 5.75 × 104 m
ii) 3.03 × 102 m
