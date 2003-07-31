5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
An archer aims to hit a target on a tower, with the center of the target being 18.0 m above the ground and 50.0 m away horizontally as shown. The archer releases the arrow from a height of 1.5 m. To ensure the arrow hits the target with a purely horizontal velocity component for a precision strike, what must be the horizontal speed of the arrow as it hits the target?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.8 m/s
B
14 m/s
C
27 m/s
D
54 m/s