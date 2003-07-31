A parkour athlete jumps from the edge of one building to land on another building 1.5 s later, 3.5 m away horizontally to the right. The second building is 3.0 m lower than the first. Considering the athlete as a particle, find the athlete's initial velocity ﻿ v 0 ⃗ \vec{v_0} v0​ ​﻿ , at the moment of the jump.