5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
A parkour athlete jumps from the edge of one building to land on another building 1.5 s later, 3.5 m away horizontally to the right. The second building is 3.0 m lower than the first. Considering the athlete as a particle, find the athlete's initial velocity v0 , at the moment of the jump.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.3i^−5.4j^ m/s
B
2.3i^+3.5j^ m/s
C
2.3i^+5.4j^ m/s
D
3.5i^+5.4j^ m/s