15. Rotational Equilibrium
Beam / Shelf Against a Wall
15. Rotational Equilibrium Beam / Shelf Against a Wall
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
An ornamental structure consists of a hinged rod and a supporting wire. Determine the tension (T) in the supporting cable and the magnitude and direction of the force exerted on the rod by the hinge when you hang a decoration that has twice the weight as the supporting rod, w. A free-body diagram is helpful.
An ornamental structure consists of a hinged rod and a supporting wire. Determine the tension (T) in the supporting cable and the magnitude and direction of the force exerted on the rod by the hinge when you hang a decoration that has twice the weight as the supporting rod, w. A free-body diagram is helpful.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
T = 4.83w; F = 7.27w; Direction = 118°
B
T = 3.86w; F = 4.46w; Direction = 120°
C
T = 4.83w; F = 6.31w; Direction = 138°
D
T = 3.86w; F = 5.47w; Direction = 133°
E
T = 4.83w; F = 7.27w; Direction = 152°
F
T = 3.86w; F = 4.46w; Direction = 150°