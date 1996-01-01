15. Rotational Equilibrium
Beam / Shelf Against a Wall
15. Rotational Equilibrium Beam / Shelf Against a Wall
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
An engineer designs a structure using a hinged uniform rod to hang weights as shown in the image below. Taking the weight of the hanging object and the rod to be w (each weighs w), what is the tension (T) in the rope supporting the rod and the magnitude and direction of the force on the rod from the hinge? A free-body diagram is helpful.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
T = 1.5w; F = 2.5w; Direction = 143°
B
T = 1.79w; F = 2.68w; Direction = 138°
C
T = 1.26w; F = 2.36w; Direction = 148°
D
T = 1.5w; F = 2.5w; Direction = 127°
E
T = 1.79w; F = 2.68w; Direction = 132°
F
T = 1.26w; F = 2.36w; Direction = 122°