Two small charged particles, Particle P and Particle Q, each with a radius of 1.0 cm, are initially 15 cm apart from center to center. Particle P has a mass of 50 g and a charge of 4.0 nC. Particle Q has a mass of 100 g and a charge of -2.0 nC. In a vacuum free from external forces, if these particles are released from rest, what will be their respective speeds at the instant of the collision?