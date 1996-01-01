25. Electric Potential
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two small charged particles, Particle P and Particle Q, each with a radius of 1.0 cm, are initially 15 cm apart from center to center. Particle P has a mass of 50 g and a charge of 4.0 nC. Particle Q has a mass of 100 g and a charge of -2.0 nC. In a vacuum free from external forces, if these particles are released from rest, what will be their respective speeds at the instant of the collision?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
vQ = 0.45 cm/s and vP = -0.91 cm/s
B
vQ = 1.56 cm/s and vP = -0.21 cm/s
C
vQ = 0.45 cm/s and vP = -2.91 cm/s
D
vQ = 4.45 cm/s and vP = -0.91 cm/s