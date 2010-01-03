1. Intro to Physics Units
116PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Σ0 particle is a baryon with strangeness –1. A stationary Σ0 particle decays according to the following equation Σ0→Λ0 + γ. Calculate the γ ray's momentum. Assume that the kinetic energy of Λ0 is negligible.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.6 × 10-1 kg•m/s
B
1.3 × 10-8 kg•m/s
C
4.1 × 10-20 kg•m/s
D
5.3 × 10-28 kg•m/s