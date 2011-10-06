1. Intro to Physics Units
A physicist is studying the decay of the neutral particle Λ0. Λ0 is at rest. Λ0 decays according to Λ0 → n +π0. What would be the expected combined kinetic energy of the n and π0 particles after the decay?
A
21.2 MeV
B
41.4 MeV
C
176.4 MeV
D
981.4 MeV