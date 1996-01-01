28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule
28. Magnetic Fields and Forces Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A group of astrophysicists researching the Van Allen radiation belts surrounding the Earth have identified electromagnetic radiation at a frequency of 60 MHz. They theorize that this radiation is a result of electrons spiraling within the Earth's magnetic field. Determine the strength of the magnetic field in the area where these radiation belts are located.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.0018 T
B
0.0025 T
C
0.0021 T
D
0.0029 T