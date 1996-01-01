7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Kinetic Friction
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 25 kg block is resting on a level truck. You pull the box with an increasing horizontal force. The box moves when the pull is greater than 186 N. You realize that the box moves with a constant velocity of 1.4 m/s when you decrease the pull to 114 N. Determine the static and kinetic friction coefficients between the box and the truck.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
μs = 0.54; μk = 0.33
B
μs = 0.47; μk = 0.29
C
μs = 0.76; μk = 0.29
D
μs = 0.76; μk = 0.47