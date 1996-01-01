7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Kinetic Friction
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 29 kg luggage is resting on the floor in your house. You pull the luggage with an increasing horizontal force. The box moves when your pull is greater than 211 N. The luggage moves with a constant velocity of 1.8 m/s when you reduce the pull to 147 N. How hard must you pull to accelerate the box at 1.5 m/s2?
A
255 N
B
43.5 N
C
191 N
D
254 N
E
401 N