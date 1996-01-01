A sodium-vapor lamp (gas-discharge lamp) produces light with a wavelength of 610 nm by using sodium in an excited state. The light from the source is illuminating the two narrow slits s 1 and s 2 that are d = 0.24 mm apart. A rectangular screen 0.89 m from the slits displays the pattern The intensity of light at the central maximum (θ = 0o) is I o . What should be the distance from the center of the central maximum at the first minimum?