34. Wave Optics
Young's Double Slit Experiment
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sodium-vapor lamp (gas-discharge lamp) produces light with a wavelength of 610 nm by using sodium in an excited state. The light from the source is illuminating the two narrow slits s1 and s2 that are d = 0.24 mm apart. A rectangular screen 0.89 m from the slits displays the pattern The intensity of light at the central maximum (θ = 0o) is Io. What should be the distance from the center of the central maximum at the first minimum?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.16 mm
B
21.3 cm
C
3.12 mm
D
11.3 cm