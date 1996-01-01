34. Wave Optics
Young's Double Slit Experiment
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two physics buddies perform a double-slit experiment. They observe bright and dark fringes when light passes through the slits and falls on the flat observation screen. Find the intensity when the phase difference between the waves from the two slits is 70.0°. The intensity at the center of the central maximum is Io.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.54 Io
B
0.671 Io
C
0.34 Io
D
0.18 Io