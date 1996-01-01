A monochromatic light (λ = 630nm) is used in a Young's Double Slit (YDS) experiment, which consists of two slits that are spaced 0.31mm apart. Light waves from these slits interfere constructively and destructively on the screen that is 0.59 m from the slits to produce bright and dark fringes. The intensity at the center in the YDS experiment is I 0 . Determine the distance from the center of the central maxima C when the intensity has decreased to Io/2.