34. Wave Optics
Young's Double Slit Experiment
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A monochromatic light (λ = 630nm) is used in a Young's Double Slit (YDS) experiment, which consists of two slits that are spaced 0.31mm apart. Light waves from these slits interfere constructively and destructively on the screen that is 0.59 m from the slits to produce bright and dark fringes. The intensity at the center in the YDS experiment is I0. Determine the distance from the center of the central maxima C when the intensity has decreased to Io/2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.05 cm
B
0.65 mm
C
0.30 mm
D
0.07 cm