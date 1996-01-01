0. Math Review
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a bead of radius 0.60 mm that reciprocates between two barriers due to perfectly elastic collisions. The two barriers are 80 mm apart. What is the probability of finding the center of the bead at a random moment in time, precisely at the midpoint between the barriers?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.0 %
B
25 %
C
33 %
D
50 %