40PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a certain game, there are five potential outcomes. The options are noted as A, B, C, D, and E. The occurrence probabilities for options A, B, and C are all identical and equal to 15%. However, the probability of option D is four times the probability of option E. Determine the probabilities of options D and E.
A
PD = 20 % ; PE = 5 %
B
PD = 44 % ; PE = 11 %
C
PD = 24 % ; PE = 6 %
D
PD = 36 % ; PE = 9 %