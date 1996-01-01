21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Mean Free Path of Gases
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the mean free path of a molecule in a gas if the gas temperature is increased by a factor of 4, given the gas is kept at i) constant volume, and ii) constant pressure. Initially, the molecule has a mean free path of 450 nm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 450 nm, ii) 1800 nm
B
i) 900 nm, ii) 1800 nm
C
i) 1800 nm, ii) 450 nm
D
i) 450 nm, ii) 900 nm