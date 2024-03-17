14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
A projectile is thrown in the air. Its location is given by R̄ = ( 3.00î + 2.20ĵ + 4.00k̂)m, and the total force acting on is given by F̅ = (9.00ĵ + 2.00k̂) N. Calculate the torque acting on the projectile about the origin of the coordinate system.
