14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Intro to Torque
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 59-kg cyclist applies full force on each pedal while ascending a slope, with the pedals moving in a circular path of 18 cm radius. Determine what the highest value of torque that will be produced is.
