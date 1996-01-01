17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs
17. Periodic Motion Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 250 g cube is attached to a massless, ideal spring suspended vertically from a horizontal table. At the equilibrium point, the spring is extended by 5.0 cm with respect to its natural length. The spring is released after being stretched downward by 2.0 cm from its equilibrium point. Calculate the period of oscillation of the cube.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.45 s
B
1.1 s
C
5.6 s
D
32 s