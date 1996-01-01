17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs
17. Periodic Motion Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
During an experiment, a 125 g object is connected to a light and an ideal spring suspended vertically from a rigid support. At the equilibrium point, the spring is extended by 8.0 cm with respect to its natural length. A student is asked to stretch the spring down 7.0 cm from the equilibrium point. Calculate the maximum speed the object could reach.
During an experiment, a 125 g object is connected to a light and an ideal spring suspended vertically from a rigid support. At the equilibrium point, the spring is extended by 8.0 cm with respect to its natural length. A student is asked to stretch the spring down 7.0 cm from the equilibrium point. Calculate the maximum speed the object could reach.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.78 m/s
B
0.90 m/s
C
1.2 m/s
D
11.8 m/s