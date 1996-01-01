A 1.0 m long conductor rod transporting a current of 1.5 A is brought between Helmholtz coils. The magnetic field between the two coils is uniform, directed along the positive y-axis, and has a magnitude of 80.0 μT. Calculate the force exerted by the Helmholtz coil on the wire if the current flows along i) the positive x-direction, ii) the positive z-direction, and iii) the negative y-direction. iv) Would the magnetic force deform the rod?