28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Magnetic Force on Current-Carrying Wire
28. Magnetic Fields and Forces Magnetic Force on Current-Carrying Wire
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1.0 m long conductor rod transporting a current of 1.5 A is brought between Helmholtz coils. The magnetic field between the two coils is uniform, directed along the positive y-axis, and has a magnitude of 80.0 μT. Calculate the force exerted by the Helmholtz coil on the wire if the current flows along i) the positive x-direction, ii) the positive z-direction, and iii) the negative y-direction. iv) Would the magnetic force deform the rod?
A 1.0 m long conductor rod transporting a current of 1.5 A is brought between Helmholtz coils. The magnetic field between the two coils is uniform, directed along the positive y-axis, and has a magnitude of 80.0 μT. Calculate the force exerted by the Helmholtz coil on the wire if the current flows along i) the positive x-direction, ii) the positive z-direction, and iii) the negative y-direction. iv) Would the magnetic force deform the rod?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) F = - (1.2 × 10-4 N) î
ii) F = - (1.2 × 10-4 N) ĵ
iii) 0 N
iv) Yes
ii) F = - (1.2 × 10-4 N) ĵ
iii) 0 N
iv) Yes
B
i) F = (1.2 × 10-4 N) k̂
ii) F = - (1.2 × 10-4 N) î
iii) F = 0 N
iv) No
ii) F = - (1.2 × 10-4 N) î
iii) F = 0 N
iv) No
C
i) F = 0 N
ii) F = 0 N
iii) F = (1.2 × 10-4 N) k̂
iv) No
ii) F = 0 N
iii) F = (1.2 × 10-4 N) k̂
iv) No
D
i) F = - (1.2 × 10-4 N) î
ii) F = 0 N) ĵ
iii) F = (1.2 × 10-4 N) k̂
iv) Yes
ii) F = 0 N) ĵ
iii) F = (1.2 × 10-4 N) k̂
iv) Yes