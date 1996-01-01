28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Magnetic Force on Current-Carrying Wire
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A segment of a long current-carrying conductor is placed within a uniform 0.340 T magnetic field, pointing directly out of the plane of the page. The conductor makes two right-angle turns and is positioned as shown in the figure. A current of I = 5.00 A flows within the conductor. What are i) the magnitude and ii) the direction of the magnetic force acting on the conductor due to the magnetic field?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) F = 0.68 N ii) θ = 63.4° from the positive x-axis
B
i) F = 1.36 N ii) θ = 12.4° from the positive x-axis
C
i) F = 1.41 N ii) θ = 87.4° from the positive x-axis
D
i) F = 1.52 N ii) θ = 243.4° from the positive x-axis