27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Solving Resistor Circuits
27. Resistors & DC Circuits Solving Resistor Circuits
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 3-A current passes through a cylindrical conductor with a radius of 4 mm. The current density in the conductor, which varies along the radial direction, is defined by J = Jₑ(r/R)2, where Jₑ is the current density at its surface. What is the value of Jₑ?
A 3-A current passes through a cylindrical conductor with a radius of 4 mm. The current density in the conductor, which varies along the radial direction, is defined by J = Jₑ(r/R)2, where Jₑ is the current density at its surface. What is the value of Jₑ?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
400, 000 A/m²
B
300, 000 A/m²
C
200, 000 A/m²
D
100, 000 A/m²